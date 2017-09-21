Instrument flight procedure experts join Osprey

Osprey has recruited Liam Clarke, Sam Shuttlewood and Chris Latus to form a new Instrument Flight Procedure (IFP) design team based at the consultancy’s new office in Northallerton in northern England.

“This is part of Osprey’s ongoing growth programme, and a natural extension to our expanding airspace portfolio,” said Osprey. “We have already made great strides towards becoming a UK CAA-approved Instrument Flight Procedure Design organisation, and further information on our progress will be available over the coming weeks.”

Jon Arden, managing director at Osprey CSL said: “The opportunity to recruit an entire team from another company is rare and was one we could not turn down. Allied to our newly developed noise assessment capability, this now marks us out as one of the few companies that can deliver an airspace change proposal entirely from internal resource. This internal capability will lead to shortened communication lines, a better understanding of client requirements, a faster response or process time and a consequent reduction in cost for the client.”