Liberalisation does not mean reduction in safety, oversight: ATM Policy Institute new paper

The ATM Policy Institute, an independent think-tank focusing on the liberalisation of air traffic management (ATM), has released a new white paper, looking at the efficiencies and improved performance possible with the opening up of the airport tower and terminal air navigation services (TANS) market.

The white paper, Liberalising Terminal Air Navigation Services concludes that there are considerable benefits for airports, airlines and the travelling public from such liberalisation. These benefits include lower prices, better customer focus and new and innovative service offerings.

Chairman of the ATM Policy Institute David McMillan notes, “it is clear from the work that we have done that there are a number of efficiencies and improvements that can be identified. Interestingly, the liberalisation of TANS is possible as a free-standing step, without needing to address a number of other more complex regulatory and sovereignty issues.”

New technologies, including remote towers and the work done in controlling drones autonomously are also issues to consider further. McMillan notes that, “there is a considerable body of work still to be done on what happens next. What we are proposing is a first step in that process.”

The white paper also looks at the need for focused regulatory oversight. “A significant part of a liberalised and open market for TANS will be properly resourced and trained regulators,” McMillan says. “Liberalisation does not mean a diminution of safety or of oversight.”

The liberalisation of ATM, and of TANS in particular, will be the topic of the ATM Policy Institute’s first industry workshop, to be held in Dublin on 11-12 October.

“We are looking forward to working with airlines, regulators and other stakeholders, including, importantly the staff of ANSPs at that workshop, and beyond,” McMillan noted.

The ATM Policy Institute members are Airway NZ, CANSO, CNS CR, the IAA of Ireland and NATS of the UK. New members are to be announced at the workshop in Dublin in October.

If you are interested in attending the industry workshop in October, contact info@atmpolicy.aero .