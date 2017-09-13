Baltic FAB partners form link with Ukraine

PANSA, Poland’s’ air navigation service provider, and its Lithuanian counterpart ORO Navigacija have signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukrainian air traffic agency UkSATSE.

The partners said this represented a further step towards closer cooperation between air navigation service providers located on the eastern border of the European Union as Ukraine, which is a member of Eurocontrol, but not an EU state.

The memorandum was signed in Krakow, on September 12 by PANSA president Janusz Niedziela, ORO Navigacija president Mindaugas Gustys Nav and by the director of UkSATSE Dmytro Babeichuk.

Under the memorandum, the parties are committing to intensive cooperation on aviation infrastructure development and airspace management, particularly in the area of the preparation and development of operating systems for air traffic control and the deployment of Free Route Airspace.

The actions and projects involved are aimed at better planning and organization of air traffic management in this part of Europe.