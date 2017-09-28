Air Partner acquires SafeSkys for £3 million

Air Partner’s consulting and training division has acquired air traffic control services business SafeSkys for £3 million.

The acquisition has been funded from Air Partner’s existing cash resources, aligns to Air Partner’s long-term strategy and objectives, and is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year of ownership. SafeSkys reported revenue of c. £1.8m for the year ended 31 July 2016.

SafeSkys was founded in 1993 by Richard Barber, and over the past 24 years of his ownership, has grown to be recognised as a leading provider of environmental and air traffic control services working across 16 civilian and military airports in the UK, employing over 80 trained staff working every day onsite at the customer airport.

SafeSkys is an European air navigation service provider in its own right and regulated by the UK Civil Aviation Authority Safety & Airspace Regulation Group.

As an accredited ANSP with equal experience of serving the needs of civil and military customers for over 24 years, SafeSkys is able to provide the complete turnkey package for Airport ATC Services, whether an individual ATC officer, flight information service officers or ATC engineers to manage ATC communications and navigation aids. SafeSkys currently provides turnkey ATC services at three UK airports.

Once integrated SafeSkys will rebrand as Air Partner SafeSkys and will benefit from Air Partner’s long term management approach, financial strength and transparency and global office infrastructure.

Richard Barber, founder and CEO of SafeSkys, said: “We are confident that Air Partner’s long term strategy and approach, their global office infrastructure, financial strength and transparency will enable us to enhance our offering and develop the business even further.”

Paul Hickman, analyst at Edison Investment Research said: “Air Partner’s global charter business is driven by a complex mix of factors connected with the global economy, geopolitical developments and natural events. These include volatility, but the business is managed for the long term, with a clear strategy of alignment to the needs of the global customer base. Further growth is likely as the consultancy business scales up, as with the acquisition of Safeskys, a leading environmental and air traffic control services provider for a net £3 million.”