ADS-B draft rule marks NSS milestone

A draft civil aviation rule for New Zealand proposing a mandate for Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) equipage and operation for all aircraft in controlled airspace above FL 245 from 30 December 2018 is now out for consultation.

“The Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) is an important regulatory milestone for the New Southern Sky programme. It’s a very significant step towards making the modernisation of New Zealand’s airspace a reality,” said Steve Smyth NSS director.

Using a combination of satellites, transponders and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, ADS-B involves aircraft self-reporting their derived position. It will enable increased air traffic system capacity by improving positional accuracy on air traffic control displays.

While the draft rule proposes to mandate ADS-B above FL 245, it also includes a proposal that any new ADS-B systems installed in any aircraft from the date that the rule comes into force (including those operating in controlled airspace below FL 245) meet the same minimum performance standards. This is because the ATC system requirements are the same for aircraft regardless of what part of controlled airspace they are operating in. The proposal does not mandate ADS-B below FL 245 – the policy consultation on that proposal will happen in 2018.

“The current rule proposal provides certainty for operators who want to equip their aircraft for ADS-B now. If they chose equipment that meets the standards in the proposed rule for above FL245, they will comply with the mandate for below FL 245,” said Smyth.

New Zealand’s CAA will also explore other options for below FL 245 fleet, so for those who don’t need to equip now, it’s possible (but not guaranteed) that other options may become available.

The draft rule includes a CAA notice, designed to set the performance requirements for the ADS-B system. The NPRM is open now for consultation; submissions close on 27 October.