Russia hosts China’s ATMB, plans co-operation

Russia’s State ATM Corporation and the Bureau of Air Traffic Management (ATMB) of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) recently met to discuss how to

The Chinese delegation was headed by Jinjun Che, director general of the ATMBÂ whileÂ State ATM Corporation was represented by State ATM chief Igor Moiseyenko, deputy director general Nikita.Â Danilov, together with other directors and specialists in key areas.

The Russian side reported changes in air traffic volumes and the distribution of flows in the airspace of the Russian Federation, and also informed ATMB representatives on the status of the enlargement of European ATM centres and the development of GBAS in the Russian Federation.

ATMB representatives briefedÂ participants on the main characteristics of China’s air navigation system and activities aimed at improving the efficiency of the air navigation services.Â The sides exchanged views on the activities to improve flight procedures in the interface between Russia and China, discussed the opening of new entrance / exit corridors.

Representatives of the delegations agreed on further measures to be taken in the framework of bilateral cooperation.