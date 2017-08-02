Onsite meteorologists to work at NATS centre

A team of Met Office meteorologists will for the first time be based all year round at the NATS control centre in Hampshire.

The move follows a successful trial last summer and will see a team of highly trained meteorologists fully integrated on site at the control centre in Swanwick. They will work directly with air traffic controllers to support NATS safety based operation, while maximising airspace and airport capacity.

Working around the clock every day of the year, the meteorologists will fully integrate weather advice to help the safety and efficiency of the air traffic operation in order to provide the best possible service to NATS’ airline customers.

This latest development builds on the already strong, longstanding relationship between NATS, the UK’s leading air traffic services provider and the Met Office.

Pete Dawson, general manager London Terminal Control at NATS, said: “We are delighted that the Met Office will now be working shoulder to shoulder with our supervisory teams, providing accurate and timely advice in support of our operation here at Swanwick.”

Ian Cameron, head of aviation services at the Met Office, said: “Following a successful trial last summer our onsite team of meteorologists will now be assisting NATS in planning for the weather and its related impacts. We are really pleased to be embedded alongside NATS staff supporting them with their decision making for UK airspace.”