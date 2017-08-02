Network Manager handles 1 million peak flights

Europe’s Network Manager has handled one million flights in a month across the Eurocontrol network, which ranges from Ireland to Armenia and from Morocco to Finland.

Traffic in July is about 5 per cent up on 2016 and on several occasions there were more than 35,000 flights in a single day.

The millionth flight milestone was passed on the afternoon of July 30.

Joe Sultana, director, Network Manager, commented: “The European ATM system is now handling record numbers of flights. This demonstrates how important the pan-European network approach is for managing our busy skies. Eurocontrol as Network Manager works closely with all our partners across Europe and beyond to help over a billion passengers a year get to their destination as efficiently as possible.”