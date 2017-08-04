Italy’s ENAV selects Harris AMAN solution

Italy’s air navigation service provider ENAV has selected Harris Corporation to improve the efficiency of the nation’s air traffic management (ATM) network.

Harris’ OSYRIS Extended Arrival Manager (E-AMAN) solution will help ENAV manage the flow of arriving aircraft by making the best use of available ATM resources, such as runways and airspace. It balances traffic demand and optimizes traffic flows in and out of capacity constrained airports, while enabling collaborative management. The system will support some of Italy’s busiest airports, including Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, as well as the nation’s four area control centers located in Rome, Milan, Padua and Brindisi.

“The OSYRIS E-AMAN system helps air traffic controllers better manage cross-border arrivals and departures,” said Kelle Wendling, vice president and general manager, Harris Mission Networks. “ENAV’s adoption of the OSYRIS E‑AMAN system represents the fourth major implementation of the system in Europe and supports Harris’ overall strategy of becoming a global ATM technology provider.”

Harris’ OSYRIS AMAN solution has been fielded for more than 15 years and is installed in more than 25 locations worldwide. Each solution is engineered specifically for the individual customer, as airspace needs around the world vary.

System benefits include common terminal maneuvering area information for high-density airport operations; advanced delay sharing for delay distribution across several area control centers and sectors; extended horizon and cross border arrival management; and advanced runway allocation strategy/runway balancing capabilities.