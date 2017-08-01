Frequentis USA delivers DFW voice switch

The Frequentis 3020X voice communications system for Dallas Fort Worth NextGen Metroplex has been successfully installed and accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ahead of schedule.

This marks the 131st interim Voice Switch Replacement IVSR programme system delivered by Frequentis to date and was delivered without any disruption to normal operations.

The Frequentis system comprises 109 controller working positions installed across the airport’s terminal radar approach control facility (TRACON) and its three ATC towers, making it the largest IVSR installed to date.

Behind Chicago and Atlanta, DFW ranks as the third-busiest airport in the United States with 680,000 aircraft movements and 65 million passengers per year.

Frequentis USA successfully completed the system’s Formal Qualification Test in March 2017. Only three months later the system achieved site acceptance in June 2017.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this important IVSR project ahead of schedule, which highlights our strong partnership with the FAA, enabling us to fulfil their ATC voice switch requirements,” said Leonard Swiontek, president of Frequentis USA.

At its headquarters in Columbia, Maryland, Frequentis USA designs, builds and integrates communication and information systems for the FAA, NASA, the Department of Defense, and public safety organisations in state and local governments.