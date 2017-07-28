UkSATSE, HungaroControl seal support deal

Dmytro Babeichuk, director of UkSATSE and KornÃ©l Szepessy, chief executive of HungaroControl, have signed a memorandum on bilateral co-operation in air navigation between the two air navigation service providers.

This document outlined the area of cooperation between Ukrainian and Hungarian providers for the next fiveÂ years.

The parties agreed to collaborate in such main domains as: optimisation of ATM/CNS services provided to the airspace users, development and harmonisation of ATM systems of two countries in line with ICAO Strategy and the European Union and Eurocontrol programmes, exchange of best practices to provide continuous improvement of safety and quality management systems, mutual consultations and exchange of experience in the field of application of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/373 laying down common requirements for providers of air traffic management/air navigation services and other air traffic management network functions and their oversight.