Mongolia plans en route PBN implementation

Mongolia has developed a performance based navigation (PBN) implementation plan following the signing by its civil aviation authority of Mongolia of a Memorandum of Cooperation with the ICAO regional office in 2013.

Since almost all traffic operating within the Ulan Bataar FIR is overflight, Mongolia will focus on PBN implementation in the en-route segment to improve flight efficiency and safety.

The coming on-stream of ADS-B and new MSSR surveillance capabilities has reduced the necessity for implementing RNP10 routes. Currently, Mongolia has chosen only RNAV 5 navigation specification for en-route application in line with Mongolian CNS infrastructure and fleet capability of overflying aircraft. CAAM has also chosen Y as route designators for Mongolian domestic RNAV 5 routes.

In the first phase of en-route PBN implementation, Mongolia implemented Y345, Y327 and Y520 as RNAV 5 domestic routes in the eastern segment of the FIR in November 2015.

In the second phaseÂ of en-route PBN implementation, Mongolia established Y478, Y962, Y683, Y746, Z156 (only for Ulaanbaatar airport arrival and departure), Y618, Y165 as RNAV5 routes, and started to use in flight operation on 30 March 2017. By implementing these routes, 70 per cent of overflights within Mongolia’s airspace are now enabled to use PBN routes.

According to IATA initial benefit assessment for implementing PBN routes, total annual savings are:

Distances: 237,656 NM

Time: 23,840 minutes

Fuel: 2,241 tons.

Within the framework of PBN implementation, Mongolia has been working closely with experienced organizations like ICAO APAC RSO, DFS Germany, IATA and JICA in consulting.