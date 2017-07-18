PASSUR to deliver Hollywood capacity

PASSUR Aerospace has contracted withÂ Broward County’sÂ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) for an information and automation solution designed to increase traffic flows and capacity, and reduce delays and congestion, at one of the nation’s fastest growing commercial airports.

This new capability, built on earlier modules of PASSUR Surface Management solutions, is applicable to all airports where demand is growing and the capacity of existing infrastructure is highly constrained â€“ including regions likeÂ South Florida, where sustained growing demand is pushing the limits of the existing aviation infrastructure.

The PASSUR solution delivers new efficiencies at a fraction of the cost of major capital investments, by ensuring that:

Arriving aircraft are promptly assigned a gate

All available airport resources are being optimized

Passengers experience a quick and seamless travel experience

This integrated solution is an important step toward Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) inÂ North America, which enables all key stakeholders to collaborate and coordinate on a common operating platform to prioritize high-value flights, reduce the number of aircraft waiting to take off, and sequence arrivals and departures to and from gate assignments.

The solution ensures that FLL and all of its key operational stakeholders, including airlines, are coordinating their actions by sharing timely, automated information about the status of arriving aircraft and surface traffic movements.

“PASSUR’S Surface Management Solution will benefit FLL’s passengers by allowing them to deplane as quickly and efficiently as possible,” saidÂ Mark Gale, chief executive & director of aviation, Broward County Aviation Department. “Airlines will also benefit by reducing taxi time and waiting for an open gate, thus reducing fuel consumption and emissions.”

“It’s great to work with an innovator like Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,” saidÂ Jim Barry, PASSUR Aerospace president and chief executive. “PASSUR is focused on identifying, alerting to, and removing constraints in the airspace and on the airport surface â€“ producing measurable value to our airline and airport customers.”