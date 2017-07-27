Naviair upgrades to Frequentis weather info

Denmark’s Naviair has received the latest smartWeather system release from Frequentis, enabling the exchange of IWXXM data in full compliance with Amendment 78 of ICAO Annex 3 which mandates the exchange of weather products in digital form over AMHS.

smartWeather is designed to support the acquisition and processing of all types of weather information such as textual, binary, graphics and XML acquired from multiple sources (SWIM, AMHS, AFTN, WMO, internet) and make it available to the users through various interfaces, including GUI and Web Services.

With the latest release, smartWeather not only supports the acquisition and management of IWXXM formatted data but also the conversion between Textual and IWXXM, and the aggregation and redistribution of IWXXM reports. smartWeather is based exclusively on open source software thus offering a system with low lifecycle costs.

Frequentis has been working with the IWXXM model since it was first release in 2013 and has provided valuable feedback to the designers of the model through its active participation in the IWXXM forum, the Air Transportation Information Exchange Conference (ATIEC) and the recent IWXXM workshop organized in May 2017 by ICAO Paris.

“Naviair has put its trust in Frequentis’ smartWeather since 1990 and the system has been upgraded over the years to meet Naviair’s new functional requirements and operating environments. Naviair is pleased that Frequentis was able to deliver the latest release on-time as Naviair plans to put the system into operation before the end of 2017,” said Michael Rauff Hansen, head of data communication at Naviair.

“Naviair is an important customer to Frequentis as it not only operates Frequentis smartWeather but also Frequentis smartMessenger AMHS system. With the latest system upgrade, Naviair is one of the first ANSPs to have the capabilities to exchange IWXXM formatted data with domestic and international partners. smartWeather is a critical system to ANSPs like Naviair which operates ATM systems that require timely and accurate weather information to deliver to the airspace users the optimum business trajectory while ensuring flexibility,” said John Fort, CEO at Frequentis California.