Lithuania plans iTEC-compatible ATC centre

The building of a new area control centre is underway near Vilnius airport, ready for service in 2018.

â€œThe new air traffic control centre will be one of the most modern in Europe,” said acting director general of SE Oro navigacija Mindaugas Gustys. “The equipment to be installed in the centre will be compatible with the air traffic control system operated by our partner in the Baltic Functional Airspace Block, the Polish air navigation service provider PANSA. This will enable continuous provision of air traffic control in case of contingency as well.”

Transport ministry officialÂ AgnÄ— KatkutÄ— noted that Lithuania, by joining the international technological alliance iTEC and implementing modern air traffic control equipment, was keeping in pace with the latest technologies in the sphere of air navigation services.

The equipment to be installed in the new centre is an integral part of the joint Lithuanian and Polish project on the Baltic Functional Airspace Block (Baltic FAB). Established in 2012, the Baltic FAB aims to ensure safe, effective and cost-efficient use of the airspace, reduce fuel consumption and environmental impact, and provide air traffic control in case of crisis.

The systems implemented in the centre will be compatible with those of the partners of the international technological alliance iTEC. This year Oro navigacija joined the alliance together with its partner in the Baltic FAB, PANSA. Other air navigation service providers from the same alliance â€“ of Germany, Holland, Great Britain, Norway and Spain â€“ will also have this latest equipment.

The complex of new buildings near Vilnius airportÂ will include not only the area control centre but also Oro navigacijaâ€™s administration and the training centre.

Construction of the complex will be completed in 12 months and will take place in three phases: a building for engineers will be constructed in the first phase, the area control centre and the administrative building. The contract price, excluding VAT, is almost â‚¬9 million, including not only the costs of construction works but also the furniture and design services.

The equipment to be installed in the area control centre will cost over â‚¬13 million, and half of this amount will be funded by the European Union. The remaining part will be covered by SE Oro navigacija from its operating costs. No additional costs will be borne by the state.

During the last five months of this year, the enterprise provided air navigation services to 90,700 aircraft, i.e. an increase of 2.3 per cent, compared to the same period in 2016. Out of this number, 67,300 aircraft flew en routeÂ (74.2 per cent of all flights).

In the period of Januaryâ€“May this year SE Oro navigacija received revenue of â‚¬10.9 million, i.e. an increase of 2.4 per cent, compared to the same period of last year (â‚¬10.7 million).