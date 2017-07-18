Groupe ADP, DSNA Services team on Hologarde

Groupe ADP and DSNA Services is establishing a partnership to combine their expertise to create the Hologarde project to develop a drone detection system that can be adapted to all sensitive sites.

Edward Arkwright, deputy chief executive for Groupe ADP, stated that “within the framework of the Innovation Hub programme, Groupe ADP is already at the forefront of using and experimenting with drones in complex environments, such as airports. By pooling the expertise of Groupe ADP and the French Civil Aviation Authority with the dynamic flexibility of partner start-ups, Hologarde gives us a clear advantage in international drone innovation within an industry that is worth billions of euros.”

Hologarde incorporates three types of technology (radar, radio frequency and HD video) in a single control centre and can detect any type of drone up to five kilometres away. It was installed for testing at Paris-Le Bourget Airport during the International Paris Air Show. The advantage of long-distance detection is being able to anticipate and develop an appropriate response according to the nature of the intrusion. Once the drone is detected, it is monitored in real time with a camera through the control centre available on PCs and tablets.

“Hologarde is a drone detection solution that incorporates innovative technologies within a single control centre suitable for all users. Our goal is to create a safer world with drones,” highlighted StÃ©phane Durand, executive director at DSNA Services, a subsidiary created by the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC).

This first step will allow us to confirm the reliability of the Hologarde solution. Groupe ADP and DSNA Services are currently supporting work to manufacture Hologarde on an industrial scale and to develop countermeasures compatible with the airport environment. “This project was carried out in only a few months and affirms the strong teamwork between Groupe ADP and the DGAC,” added Arkwright.

Starting in July, the trial will go further, with testing atÂ Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, the second-largest airport in Europe.

For a video recap of Hologarde at Le Bourget, please click on the following link:Â Â https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN9AKzAk-n4&t=3s