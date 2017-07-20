FAA targets autumn for airport drone zones

FiftyÂ airports, including Miami International and Phoenix Sky Harbor, will soon applyingÂ the FAAâ€™s Low Altitude Authorisation and Notification Capability (LAANC) system, which aims to cut the timeÂ it currently takes to give some drone flights the green light.

UnderÂ LAANC, theÂ FAAÂ has developed maps with pre-approved flight zones and maximum altitudes for operating drones near airportsÂ and automates the granting of waivers and permits to commercial drone operators seeking to fly in controlled airspace.

LAANCÂ will also provide a means for drone hobbyists to notify air traffic control when they plan to fly within five miles of an airport, a requirement expressed by Congress in 2012Â FAAÂ reauthorisation legislation.

The significance the LAANC project is huge. Itâ€™s the first step in the actual implementation of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM), the regulatory and technological infrastructure that will facilitate data exchange and air traffic control for drones in the United States.

“When the first airports begin providing automated authorisations this autumn, weâ€™ll be getting a first look at how UTM will work in the US â€“ and how the American economy can benefit from commercial drone operations at scale,” said AirMap,

It added that it also shows that the FAA can successfully embrace innovation and work with private sector providers to open more airspace to commercial drone operations such as AirMapÂ which has developed tools to provide automated authorisation for drones.

For more info on AirMapâ€™s participation in LAANC and the full list of the first 50 airports, visit AirMapâ€™s blog.