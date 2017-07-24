EANA, Nav CanadaÂ sign best practice pactÂ 

Argentina’s EANAÂ has signed a framework agreement to exchange best practice withÂ NAV CANADA, the Canadian civil air navigation service.

The document was signed in Ottawa by Neil Wilson, president of NAV CANADA, andÂ Agustin RodrÃ­guez Grellet, president ofÂ EANAÂ .

Both organisations have agreed to deepen institutional relations with the aim of facilitating the exchange of best practice, seeking to consolidate a mutually beneficial link that will allowÂ EANA learn more onÂ technical skillsÂ to develop fully its capabilities.

Under the agreement, which paved the way for the exchange of best practices and joint actions, the parties will provide mutual assistance by exchanging know-how, conducting joint studies of common interest.Â Likewise, it is planned to use existing technical capacities and facilities in order to optimise resources to follow strategic objectives of the partner ANSPs.