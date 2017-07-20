DANS posts air traffic details for June

Dubai Air Navigation ServicesÂ reports that the latest air traffic movement figures for June indicates a total volume of 41,589 movements in Dubai andÂ northern Emiratesâ€™ airspace.

According to the air traffic movement figures report released by DANS, a total of 31,243 movements have been registered at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with, 15,491 movements in arrivals and 15,515 in departures. In addition, the daily average during the month was 1,041 movements and 237 helicopter movements.

Furthermore, air traffic movement figures at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) registered a total of 2665 movements that incorporate 921 movements in arrivals and 933 movements in departures. Air traffic movement reports also declare a daily average of 73 movements, as well as 323 helicopter movements for the month at DWC which reflects significant increase of 14.1% in movements in comparison with the same month in 2016.