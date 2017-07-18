CAAS, EASA to enhance work on airworthiness

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have signed a working arrangement that will reduce regulatory compliance cost and facilitate more business opportunities for companies in Singapore and Europe.

The Working Arrangement on Airworthiness Certification (WA-AC) was signed by director-general of CAAS, Kevin Shum, and executive director of EASA Patrick Ky on the sidelines of the World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum.

The WA-AC establishes a reciprocal arrangement between the two organisations to validate and accept each other’s design certifications and approvals of aircraft parts, aircraft modifications and repairs.

In addition, Design Organisation Approval (DOA) holders will no longer need to hold duplicate CAAS and EASA Approvals to operate in both Singapore and Europe. The number of regulatory inspections will be reduced, resulting in time and cost savings for the aviation industry on both sides. The partners said air operators and other industry stakeholders from both Europe and Singapore will benefit from this arrangement.

In addition, the WA-AC facilitates the sharing of work practices and exchange of safety oversight information between CAAS and EASA. This will improve safety, deepen cooperation and pave the way for future collaboration.

This WA-AC was concluded under the ambit of a CAAS-EASA Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in February 2012. This WA-AC is the third working arrangement (WA) signed under the MOU. The first WA, concluded in September 2013, pertains to the collection and exchange of information under the European Union (EU) Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme. The second WA, signed in August 2015, involves a joint study of aircraft wake turbulence, with the aim of safely reducing aircraft separation standards during take-offs and landings, thus boosting runway capacity.

CAAS’s Shum, said: “We are pleased to be able to conclude this agreement with our good friends and partners in EASA. This agreement will benefit companies in Europe and Singapore, and strengthen aviation safety.”

EASA’s Ky added: “We value our long-standing cooperation with CAAS. This agreement and this year’s opening of the EASA regional office in Singapore demonstrates how important a partner Singapore is for EASA and for the European aviation industry as a whole.”

“With more than 50 per cent of our fleet being Airbus aircraft, this Working Arrangement between the CAAS and EASA will definitely be beneficial to Singapore Airlines in shortening the lead time and reducing the costs of aircraft and cabin modifications”, said Lau Hwa Peng, senior vice president engineering of Singapore Airlines.

Dr Yip Yuen Cheong, executive vice president of aerospace engineering & manufacturing, ST Aerospace, said: “As ST Aerospace grows its engineering, design and manufacturing business such as aircraft interiors and seats, reciprocal arrangements on certification between CAAS and EASA will help to shorten the time taken to commercialise new solutions or products, which is important when competing in a fast-paced, global aviation market.”

Dr Bicky Bhangu, regional director, south east Asia & Pacific, Rolls-Royce, said, “Singapore is a major hub for Rolls-Royce; we have significant manufacturing, build as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities. So we appreciate and welcome this working arrangement between CAAS and EASA. We are positive that this arrangement will help reduce cost and time, and therefore help attract new opportunities for the aviation industry in Singapore.”