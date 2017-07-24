BULATSA seeks SESAR deployment support

Bulgaria’s BULATSA has launched a call for expression of interest for consultancy expertise to advise on Single European Sky technology deployment.

This call for expression of interest is part of a process aimed at establishing a list of consultants possessing professional experience and qualifications who will then be invited to take part in a procedure for the selection of a contractor to provide consultancy services in the complex work of SESAR deployment.

The European ATM Master Plan represents the roadmap for the development of the SESAR Programme. SESAR is the technological pillar of the European Union policy aimed at the development of new-generation ATM technologies capable of ensuring air transport safety and cost-efficiency in the circumstances of continuously increasing air traffic and complexity for decades ahead.

The Pilot Common Project of SESAR was introduced by Implementing Regulation (EU) 716/2014 of 27 June 2014. It established the first set of SESAR technologies which are mandatory for implementation by the air navigation services providers in the European Union and outlines their geographic scope, timelines and nature.

In accordance with the Commissionâ€™s Implementing Regulation (EU) No 409/2013 the SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) was established. SDM further develops and updates annually the SESAR Deployment Programme. The Deployment Programme contains detailed requirements complementing the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 716/2014.

By the beginning of November 2017, the SESAR Joint Undertaking (SJU) is expected to deliver a proposal for a new set of ATM functionalities which will later become the Second Common Project and will feed in the ATM Master Plan update in 2018.