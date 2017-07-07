Belgocontrol met airspace challenges of 2016

Belgocontrol has presented a set of outstanding operational and financial results for 2016 despite the terrorist attacks that rocked the nation that year.

The terrorist attacks of 22 March 2016 hit the Belgian aviation sector hard. The national airport remained closed for several days and in the months after, Belgian air traffic statistics dwindled which impacted the number of movements that Belgocontrol managed. It goes without saying that Brussels Airport was affected very hard by the attacks: air traffic levels there plummeted by 6.54 per cent.

In 2016 Belgocontrol successfully performed its key mission – to ensure air traffic safety in and above Belgium. Out of 1,040,994 movements not a single category A (‘major) or B (‘significant’) incident took place last year for which Belgocontrol was responsible.

In 2016 there was a limited 0.6 per cent drop in overflying and approaching traffic numbers (565,573 movements) compared to the year before (569,043 movements).

In 2016 Belgocontrol generated a €26.4 million profit, compared to €24.7 million in 2015. That allowed the company to further reduce the structural losses from the past. Whereas in 2013 the loss still amounted to €60.9 million, it shrunk to €8.8 million in 2016.

In spite of the effects of the 22 March attacks, turnover was up by 4 per cent, mainly due to the overflights in Belgian airspace (en-route flights). At the same time Belgocontrol succeeded in honouring the commitments it made within FABEC to reduce the Determined Unit Rate to €60.95 in 2016 from €61.79 in 2015.

The strong results were achieved by carrying out the investment plan that comprises €97 million up to and including 2019. All throughout 2016 we continued to update systems and procedures and to hire staff as planned.

In 2016 Belgocontrol invested in various landing systems: in Liège in an Instrument Landing System and in Charleroi in Performance Based Navigation. Both airports have also been equipped with A-SMGCS (Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System) for guiding ground traffic. In Florennes a new approach radar was installed. Investments in the Eurocat system for CANAC2 were also pursued.

2016 was the first time that Belgocontrol and Belgian Defence published a common AIP (Aeronautical Information Publication) that combines both civil and military aviation information into a single document. The unified aviation documentation by Belgocontrol and Defence is a concrete result of the cooperation between both organisations, which was reinforced last year by means of a formal agreement.

In order to continue guaranteeing air traffic control, also in the event of unexpected problems, agreements have been entered into with other ANSPs. DSNA, the French provider of air traffic control services for instance takes over should any problems arise in Charleroi. The German DFS does exactly that for Liège. For Ostend, Belgocontrol concluded an agreement with NATS (UK) in 2017. For Brussels and Antwerp negotiations are being conducted. Belgocontrol for its part reinforced its collaboration with Luxembourg, where it remains responsible for a part of its air traffic.

Belgocontrol has also strengthened its numbers: 57 new staff members joined the company in the course of 2016, and 28 candidate-air traffic controllers started their training. In the meantime, the first air traffic controllers of the previous recruitment rounds have actually started in their new job.

Belgocontrol last year also concluded partnership agreements with the Antwerp and Leuven universities to conduct research into specific sub-domains of its activities, such as for example the human aspects that influence air traffic controllers in their job. Recently (June 2017) an agreement was also entered into with the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB). Based on those scientific insights Belgocontrol hopes to further optimize its operations.

2016 has also been the year that CDO landings (Continuous Descent Operations) really ‘took off’ at its airports. The so-called green landings have been performed ever more often at Brussels Airport (70 per cent of landings have been carried out in CDO) and the procedure that enables them to be carried out has been prepared at the airports of Liège and Charleroi. Since February a test project regarding CDO landings is being conducted in collaboration with a number of airline companies.

2016 also saw the RAAS (Runway Allocation Advisory System) entering into service. RAAS is a software that helps air traffic controllers in making a decision on which runway to use. The objectives and the use of the new tool have been explained in detail through various channels and it is planned to supply information on the RAAS publicly.

Belgocontrol CEO Johan Decuyper said he was aware of the many challenges that lie ahead in the coming months: “We will keep implementing the investment plan. And we will do even better: in 2017 we will be investing the largest chunk of our budget, €37 million. Moreover, Belgocontrol will keep hiring new staff. Among other things, we will organize new recruitment campaigns for air traffic controllers.”

He said in the more distant future Belgocontrol wishes to consolidate its position within the European aviation sector. Decuyper said: “The Single European Sky will go through major changes in the years to come. Not only do we have a say in that, we also make sure via partnerships that we can keep claiming our role in that process. In Belgium we are making substantial progress in our collaboration with Defence, which offers operational, logistic and financial advantages. And within Europe we maintain good relationships with aviation authorities and organisations so that we can help shape the future of aviation and that we will indisputably be part of it.”