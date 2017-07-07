Airways New Zealand appoints Sumner as CEO

Airways New Zealand has appointed Graeme Sumner to the role of chief executive.

Sumner, an experienced chief executive, brings 27 years’ experience from the energy, transport, telecommunications, mining services and medical technology industries.

Sumner is currently managing director of Advanced Braking Technology based in Melbourne. Prior to this Graeme held chief executive roles with Service Stream in Melbourne and Transfield Services in Auckland.

Sumner, a New Zealander, is recognised for his commercial experience and extensive expertise in leadership, technology, and change management.

Graeme Sumner said, “I’m looking forward to working with an organisation that makes such an important contribution to the local and international aviation industry.”

Graeme will join Airways on Monday 9 October and will work from the Airways office in Auckland.

“This is an extremely positive move for Airways NZ and I’d like to congratulate Graeme on his appointment,” said Judy Kirk, Airways’s board chair. “Graeme is well qualified and I am confident that he’ll continue to strengthen the business and ensure safety and Airways’ people remain a priority.”“The Airways Board and I look forward to working with Graeme.”