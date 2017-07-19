US AIRR spin-off vote faces possible delays

A bill to reauthorise the FAA and privatize air traffic control has been delayed in the US House of Representatives, and the bill did not appear to be scheduled for a vote during the week of July 17, as had been expected.

The legislation, HR 2997, was approved by a committee on June 28 and could still be scheduled for a future vote on the floor, but the fact that it did not appear on the calendar, as some had expected it would, could be an indicator that there may not be enough support in the House to pass the bill.

“AOPA, pilots across the country, and a majority of Americans agree – air traffic control privatization is a bad idea,” said AOPA president and CEO Mark Baker.

“General aviation is united against this legislation which would increase costs for all travelers, add tens of billions to the deficit, create a too-big-to-fail institution leaving taxpayers on the hook for bailouts, disproportionately hurt rural America, and give away the safest and most complex airspace in the world to special interests, and we hope the House continues to stand up for American taxpayers and travelers,” Baker continued.

“Lawmakers are up against the clock, as the FAA’s legal authority expires at the end of September and the House is scheduled to leave town for the August recess at the end of next week,” reports The Hill. “There is a lot at stake for supporters of the spinoff plan. If the full House votes on the legislation, it will be the first time that the majority of the chamber will be going on the record on the issue. A strong vote could send a clear message to the Senate, where lawmakers are moving ahead without the spinoff plan.

A failure to bring the measure to the floor could doom the effort this year, however: “The lower chamber is seen as Trump’s best shot for passing the proposal, as the Senate has remained largely opposed to the idea.”