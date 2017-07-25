Adacel clinches Central American contract

Adacel Systems has won a contract to supply multiple simulation and training systems plus the provision of services to a new military customer in Central America.

The contract is valued in excess of US$3.25 million and provides for the delivery and turnkey installation of a 360-degree Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower Simulation System (TSS), ATC radar and Air Defense Training simulators, and Adacelâ€™s ICE communication and phraseology training systems.

Adacel will also provide support and onsite training for personnel involved in systems operation, maintenance and scenario preparation for an initial period of two years. Systems installation is anticipated to commence in September 2017 and will be largely complete by 31 December 2017.

The 360-degree Adacel MaxSim TSS will enhance training realism with an enclosed tower cab layout with an impressive out-the-window visual system employing twelve 84-inch high-definition displays.

The simulator includes Adacelâ€™s state-of-the-art Lexix speech recognition system and Insight visuals including Adacelâ€™s new true horizon technology.Â The systems will accommodate both individual and team training in the control tower and radar disciplines.

Adacelâ€™s simulators are designed to provide realistic hands-on practice that enhances trainee proficiency and helps reduce required training time. System footprints range from full-sized configurations to compact, easily transportable packages for rapid deployment to alternate training locations.