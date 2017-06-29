UFA to offer skyguide training solutions

Air traffic simulation and voice technology expert UFA has been selected by Switzerland’s skyguide to deliver UFA’s suite of air traffic control training solutions including flagship products ATCoach, ATTower, ATVoice and ATSpeak.

Also part of the multi-year contract is UFA’s ATCloud delivery system for simulation training over the Internet or Intranet.

UFA’s solutions will replace skyguide’s legacy simulators with the objectives of reducing simulation operating costs, increasing performance of students, simulation pilots, and instructors, and providing state-of-the-art data management that can interface with Skyguide’s operational systems and deploy on Skyguide’s internal virtualised platforms for delivery of operational and training systems.

David Wolff, CEO of UFA, said: “We are extremely pleased to add Skyguide to our roster of FABEC members DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, German Air Force, Belgian Defence, LVNL (Netherlands), and DSNA (France), and also Eurocontrol, SESAR, all of whom have effectively deployed UFA products for controller training or ATM research. Skyguide will be able to leverage capabilities already provided to our current customers as it grows its civil and military training operations.”

skyguide’s Beat Spielmann notes, “After intensive market analysis and prototype testing, UFA’s suite of simulators proved to deliver the highest level of quality at the most beneficial cost for skyguide.”