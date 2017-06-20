Savis, Bradar, Thales to partner on ATC radar

Savis and Bradar, affiliated companies to Embraer Defense & Security, and Thales are to jointly evaluate business opportunities in air traffic control radar and systems in civil and military worldwide markets.

According to the agreement signed at the Paris Air Show, Savis, Bradar and Thales – as well as its affiliated company Omnisys – will cooperate to compose new air traffic control radar solutions with existing portfolio synergies for domestic and international markets.

The companies said they will jointly identify, pursue and capture new business opportunities for their mutual benefits as well as to better serve their customers.

“This initiative will allow us to take advantage of existing synergies and complementarities in terms of products and technologies, with a view to developing joint solutions to meet the current and future demands of the Brazilian and international markets, specifically in the area of radar solutions for air traffic control,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

“This partnership confirms Thales commitment to keep developing and producing high technology in Brazil for the worldwide market. By leveraging both companies’ competences and technologies, we will be in a better position to keep excelling in serving our customers with innovative solutions”, said Ruben Lazo, Thales vice-president, Latin America.

Embraer Defense & Security offers a complete line of integrated solutions such as C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence Center) applications, and produces radars, advanced information and communication systems, integrated systems for border monitoring and surveillance, as well as military and government transportation aircraft.

Bradar is specialised in the development of electronic systems and sensors as defence radars for ground and aerial surveillance, electronic warfare and intelligence equipment, and airborne remote sensing solutions for mapping and monitoring using company’s synthetic aperture radar (BradarSAR) that generates high-resolution precision maps on day or night and all weather conditions.