Russia’s State ATM Corp teams with ENAV

A delegation from the State ATM Corporation headed by the director general Igor Moiseenko visited air navigation services provider ENAV earlier this month. During the negotiations, in which the Italian side was represented by the head of ENAV Roberta Neri a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) was signedÂ to cover future collaboration on a number of areas including airspace design, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and advanced ATM technology.

The Russian provider said this meeting was a continuation of aÂ dialogue with ENAV commenced in October 2016 in Moscow. “The talks were held in a spirit of partnership and mutual understanding, in which were the ways of deepening bilateral cooperation,” it said.

State ATM Corporation has also held recent negotiations in Moscow with Austriaâ€™s air navigation service provider AustroControl with a view to developing bilateral cooperation and sharing best ATM practices.

State ATM Corporation was represented at the talks by Moiseenko, deputy director General Sergey Pogrebnov, director for international relations and protocol Peter Shipil, director for ATM and ANS Igor Sitnikov, and other officials. The Austrian ANSP was represented by chief executive Heinz Sommerbauer, chief operating officer Thomas Hoffmann, director for new services Alexander Sauter and key account manager Erwin Rischan.

The parties exchanged information on their activities and ongoing projects. AustroControl representatives shared their experience in Wide-Area Multilateration implementation and operations in Austria. Both parties similarly agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on procedure design and flight safety.