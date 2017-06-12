Qatar rift sees Iranian airspace under pressure

Qatar’s request to divert flights to Iran after the Arab rift has caused a significant rise in passenger aircraft using Iranian airspace, the chief executive of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said.

“Qatar’s unexpected request has led to a 17 per cent increase in air traffic,” Ali Abedzadeh was also reported as saying in a CAO press release posted on its website.

“It is a very difficult task to respond to a request of this size at short notice,” he said, noting that Iran has managed to offer the needed capacity due to recent efforts in this regard.

Qatar Airways is currently unable to fly over Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia after neighbouring states cut economic and diplomatic ties over Doha’s alleged support for terrorism – a claim denied by Qatari officials.