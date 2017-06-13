Latvia’s LGS sets new one-day traffic record

Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) saw the first months of 2017 demonstrate positive trends in aviation with a record number of flights managed in one day.

A record 900 flights were managed on 2 June, of which 663 were transit flights, while 337 were flights to and from Riga airport.

“Airlines are using Latvian airspace more often, because they appreciate the high-quality and safe air navigation services provided by LGS and its competitive tariffs. The introduction of the free route airspace (FRA) has also has a positive effect, allowing airlines to choose the best flight routes through the 5 NEFAB countries,” said Dāvids Tauriņš, chairman of the Board at LGS.

Previously the largest number of flights served in a day was reached on 12 August 2016, when LGS air traffic controllers managed 887 flights.