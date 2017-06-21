Jersey ATS wins EASA’s first ANSP certification

Jersey’s Air Traffic Services have achieved certification of its services as an air navigation service providerÂ by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

This is a significant milestone for Jersey’s Air Traffic Services as it is the first airport directly certified by EASA allowing Ports of Jersey to offer its services elsewhere in Europe.

On behalf of Ports of Jersey, airport director Stephen Driscoll, said:Â “This is a significant achievement for Ports of Jersey and is testament to the capabilities of our air traffic services team that we meet the strict aviation standards needed to operate safely. A great deal of work is required to achieve this certification, including essential regulatory approval of various processes, equipment, training and manuals, etc. As a result of this certification we are now actively pursuing new opportunities with other European jurisdictions to utilise our services and technical capabilities.”

This certification replaces the previous French accreditation. Up to now its certification was limited to its current management and authority of the Channel Islands Control Zone, an area of 8,300 sq kmÂ and height of up to 20,000 feet of what is complex airspace between France and the UK.

Ports of Jersey representatives were presented with the ANSP Certificate in Brussels on Thursday 15 June at the joint US Federal Aviation/EASA International Safety Conference by Jesper Rasmussen, Flight Standards Director for EASA.