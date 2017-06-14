ICAO, ACI to collaborate on airport training

ICAO and Airports Council International (ACI) have formalised a new agreement supporting their agencies’ future cooperation on airport training.

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu and ACI director general Angela Gittens signed a special Memorandum of Understanding covering their new training partnership, and which will see their organisations collaborating on joint airport training programmes and specific courses focused on airport management, airport economics, environmental protection, operational safety, security procedures, and other subjects as identified.

“ICAO is strengthening its collaboration with ACI and reaffirming its commitment to providing targeted assistance in training and human resources capacity building to ICAO Member States,” highlighted Liu. “This new partnership is a perfect example of what our two organizations can achieve when we join forces and capitalize on our respective strengths, and through these joint training activities we’ll be able to increase global awareness of ICAO standards and policies while enhancing competencies of current and future airport professionals.”

ACI’s Gittens further noted that “This signing highlights the alignment of both our organizations regarding investment in training and succession planning, which are essential ingredients of sustainable growth. Airports need a range of skills that must be continually evaluated and refreshed, and the urgency in the aviation business is driven both by changes in market conditions as well as the significant growth in global demand. The MoU will build on ACI’s Global Training suite of skills development programmes in specific disciplines, with diploma-level courses, in the classroom, on-line or at the worksite.”