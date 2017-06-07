Holzbauer re-elected to EUROCAE council

The Council is elected every year with main tasks including the definition of strategic objectives, the business plan and associated annual agenda for the EUROCAE Association.

Michael Holzbauer, senior manager at Frequentis and director for European Affairs in ATM, has extensive experience and high level ATM expertise gained in various leading product and development positions in the telecom and ATM industry.

Holzbauer joined Frequentis in 2006, where he currently leads several strategic air traffic management programmes such as the Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research programme (SESAR).

In his council activity at EUROCAE, Holzbauer aims to place a special focus on assuring a concerted approach between manufacturers and their customers in the development and use of new technologies: “Against the background of the implementation of the Single European Sky, a close collaboration and coordinated action between the industry and its ATM customers is essential,” he said, adding, “it must be ensured that the greatest possible modularity and flexibility of the system modules are guaranteed, while developing clearly defined and standardised interfaces between the modules where possible. All without compromising security!”