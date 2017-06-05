Brussels sets up new Performance Review Body

Laurent Barthelemy

Magdalena Jaworska

Andrew Knill

Antero Lahtinen

Hans-Martin Niemeier

Ulrich Schulte-Strathaus

Rosa Arnaldo Valdes

Daniel Weder (whose appointment takes effect on 1 July 2017)

The PRB assists the Commission in the performance and economic regulation of monopoly air navigation service providers in the European Union and Switzerland by providing independent advice and expertise to improve the performance of air navigation in Europe in the key areas of safety, capacity, environment and cost-efficiency.

Commission Implementing Decision (EU) No 2016/2296 of 16 December 2016 sets up the independent group of experts designated as Performance Review Body (PRB) of the Single European Sky.

During the selection of the candidates the Commission took into account the factors listed in the Annex to the Decision, notably to ensure that the members of the future PRB ensure balanced representation of competence and expertise for all key performance areas, as well as of gender and geographical origin and business continuity.

The new PRB will start its activities during the month of June 2017.

