Brennan selected as next Eurocontrol chief

Eamonn Brennan has been appointed the next director general of Eurocontrol with effect from 1 January 2018.

Brennan was nominated by the government of Ireland and is currently chief executive and board member of the Irish Aviation Authority. The decision was taken by the Eurocontrol Permanent Commission today.

Brennan will succeed Frank Brenner, who has been director general of Eurocontrol since 1 January 2013 and whose term ends on 31 December 2017.

“The 41 Eurocontrol member states are delighted to welcome Eamonn Brennan as the director general of Eurocontrol as of 1 January 2018,” said Piotr Samson, president of the Eurocontrol Permanent Commission and director general of Civil Aviation of Poland.

“Eamonn Brennan is a leading figure in European aviation. His leadership experience and understanding of the issues facing air traffic management today will be invaluable in ensuring that Eurocontrol can respond to the evolving needs of all the agency’s stakeholders and support the full implementation of the Single European Sky in a pan-European context.”

On his selection as the director general designate, Eamonn Brennan thanked the Irish State and the director general of civil aviation of Ireland for his nomination. He thanked the Eurocontrol Permanent Commission and the Provisional Council for putting their trust in him. “I hope that I can bring my experience to Europe and Eurocontrol as a unifying force to manage the safe and progressive development of European aviation over the next five years,” said Brennan.