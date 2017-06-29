Belgocontrol strikes TopSky support deal

Belgian air navigation service provider Belgocontrol has requestedÂ Thales to enhance the service support for its current Thales automation system TopSky-ATC, originally deployed at itsÂ air traffic control centre in 2008.

TopSky-ATC not only powers the area control centre (ACC), but also the air traffic control towers of five airports in Belgium: Brussels, Antwerp, Charleroi, LiÃ¨ge and Ostend. Belgocontrolâ€™s in-service support encompasses both software and hardware maintenance.

By redefining their maintenance strategy and contracting Thales for extended maintenance services, Belgocontrol aims at improving further the system management in order to minimise operational risks and ensure business continuity.

Belgocontrol said it is continuously aiming at enhancing the efficiency, capacity and punctuality of air traffic, as well as reducing environmental impact, while maintaining the highest levels of safety. In addition to software and hardware support services, with the Thales Service Level Agreement-based maintenance contract, Belgocontrol will receive a 24-hour hotline; an on-site, full-time Thales expert; and a guarantee of in-stock parts availability.

Thalesâ€™s comprehensive In-Service Support, adapted to Thales customer requirements, helps customers maximize the value and benefit of using Thales ATM Solutions. The company has a worldwide network of 150 staff dedicated to responding to customer needs. Further, proximity support centres located across fiveÂ continents are strategically located to serve Thalesâ€™s 170+ country customer base.

“Thalesâ€™s commitment to our customers extends from Innovation to ensuring high-quality performance upon deployment and beyond. Our relationship with Belgocontrol represents the comprehensive relationship that we strive for with our customers â€“ partnering to provide the solutions and services to keep their air traffic management safe, secure, and efficient,”Â Jean Marc Alias, Thales’Â vice president in charge of ATM activities.

“We at Belgocontrol will continue to invest in high-tech and up-to-date systems in order to provide best quality services to our customers, mainly composed of airlines and airports. We also want to guarantee business continuity. The new Thales maintenance contract will help us to reach these goals,” saidÂ Johan Decuyper, Belgocontrol chief executive.