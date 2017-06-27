ADB SAFEGATE lights up Ghana runway

Istanbul Ghana Airport Company (GACL) has chosen ADB SAFEGATE to upgrade the Tamale Airport with efficient CAT II LED airfield ground lighting (AGL).

The airport was in need of an upgrade as the existing narrow runway did not support night operations. The upgrade will help accelerate growth and development of the region, setting it up as an economic hub.

“It was necessary to enable night operations at the Tamale Airport to increase connectivity and economic activity in the region. ADB SAFEGATE was the obvious choice as we share a strong relationship, having partnered on several projects in the past. Equipped with a strong LED portfolio, ADB SAFEGAGTE had the best proposal and time plan, delivering in time for Hajj operations in 2016,” said Ing. Yaw Appiah-Danquah, projects manager, GACL.

ADB SAFEGATE provided CAT II full LED AGL to power the Tamale Airport in a turnkey project that included an ASP (Airfield Smart Power) individual lamp control and monitoring system, power distribution system, standby generators, floodlights and approach masts as well as site management. GACL wanted the airport to be ready to receive Boeing 747 for the Hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim Holy Land of Mecca in August 2016 which was made possible with timely delivery by ADB SAFEGATE.

“We have a strong presence in Ghana having already worked with GACL at Ac`cra Kotoka International Airport, Kumasi Airport and Takoradi Airport. Equipped with ADB SAFEGATE airfield ground lighting, the Tamale Airport will experience increased throughput, longer operational hours and most importantly night time operations. Our solutions not only help save energy and power consumption, but also enhance safety, making Tamale one of the key airports in Ghana!” said Alexander Herring, director, ADB SAFEGATE.

ADB SAFEGATE airfield, gate and tower solutions have been powering airports across Ghana, and the Tamale Airport project further strengthens its presence in the region.