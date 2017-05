Estonia’s EANS has concluded terms on extending its air traffic control centre in Tallinn.

According to the contract, 1,600 sq m will be added to the centre premises, including offices and technical rooms. The premises and technical systems of the existing buildings will also be renovated.

The cost of the project is €5.2 million and the work which will commence this month is expected to be completed in May 2018. Merko Ehitus Eesti will be the construction contractor.