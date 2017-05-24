Thales supporting digital transformation of six central American countries, Aruba and Cyprus

The Central American Air Navigation Services Corporation (COCESNA) has entered intoÂ operation with Thales’Â flexible, dynamicÂ information system to support the airspace of its six member countries.

The TopSky-AIM Aeronautical Information ManagementÂ system, complete with TopSky-AMHS Aeronautical Messaging HandlingÂ System went live only 12 months after contract award.

Air Navigation Services Aruba (ANSA) is also operational withÂ TopSky-AMHS in addition to TopSky-AIS Aeronautical Information Services with the deployment going live only nine months after contract award.

Further, the Air Navigation Services of the Department of Civil Aviation of Cyprus (DCAC) went operational with TopSky-AMHS at the end of last year.

For operators at the digital forefront, like COCESNA, the AIM and AMHS system is a secure information management system that acts as a trueÂ accelerator by incorporating information into one single database for dataÂ sharing.

With the single, centralised database, TopSky-AIXM, all COCESNAÂ members (Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, andÂ Nicaragua), can access information, documents and data in real time.

This is aÂ marked improvement from the legacy systems and procedures and will

significantly enhance efficiency and reduce workload across all en route andÂ approach operations.

In addition to the database, the AIM and AMHS systemsÂ provide access to the static and dynamic aeronautical data required byÂ operators, including aeronautical procedures, charts, publications and notices,Â all fully available to all operators at the right time.

This deployment is a significant step in achieving COCESNAâ€™s objective toÂ become a true AIM Regional Hub, helping it to comply with the latestÂ international standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in transitioning from the legacy Aeronautical InformationÂ System (AIS) to a full AIM system and providing foundation to offer services toÂ other countries in the Caribbean / Central America zone.

Also focused on ensuring efficiency and safe air travel, Air Navigation ServicesÂ Aruba (ANSA) deployed TopSky-AMHS with TopSky-AIS to help ensure theÂ highest level of service for its citizens and its visitors.

Tourism in Aruba peaks atÂ intervals throughout the year, making the immediate, secure and efficient flow ofÂ information most critical. Thales TopSky solutions will assist Aruba in providingÂ safe, efficient air traffic management in both routine and peak periods.

Lastly, Cyprus, another high tourism destination, became operational withÂ TopSky-AMHS at the end of last year. The Air Navigation Services of theÂ Department of Civil Aviation of Cyprus (DCAC) deployed TopSky-AMHS toÂ address their significant annual traffic growth.

Thales TopSky-AMHS willÂ streamline and increase the speed of the dissemination of information to theÂ more than 70 airlines operating flights to and from the island as well as supportÂ coordination with the six neighbouring flight information regions (FIRs) managingÂ the busy traffic routes between Europe and MID region.