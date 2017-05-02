Ed Sims joins WestJet as commercial chief

Canadian airline WestJet has announced the appointment of Ed Sims as executive vice-president.

His role has responsibility for all aspects of the commercial function within WestJet including sales, marketing, product, network planning, revenue management, corporate development, airline partnerships and WestJet Vacations. Sims will join WestJet on May 29. His last day at Airways New Zealand is May 26.

WestJet president and chief executive Gregg Saretsky said: “Ed brings to WestJet extensive expertise in leadership, innovation, sales and marketing, operations and change management, and I am delighted to have someone with his experience and skills join our leadership team.Â As we expand WestJet’s horizons, I look forward to Ed’s global perspective and contributions to our growth plans.”

Sims’ career spans more than 30 years in the tourism and aviation industries, encompassing airlines and tour operators, as well as air traffic control. He has worked in the European and Australasian markets, holding senior commercial and general leadership positions within: Tui, Thomas Cook, Virgin Groups and Air New Zealand where he headed up the international widebody business. His most recent role is as chief executive of Airways, New Zealand’s air navigation service provider.

“WestJet has built a reputation that is globally recognised,” said Sims. “I have watched the WestJet success story from afar and now I am honoured to be given the opportunity to shape the next chapter in WestJet’s history.”