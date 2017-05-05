Key NextGen programmes remain fully funded

US lawmakers haveÂ passedÂ a $1 trillion omnibus spending bill to stave off a government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to receive an increase in discretionary funding – $127 million above current spending – with more than $1 billion directed toward the NextGen programme in addition to $154.8 million in funds for the system wide implementation of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B).

The agreement directs $20 million more than requested to FAAâ€™s air traffic control operation, which appropriators said was intended for regulators to address safely integrating drones into the national airspace.

The spending bill, which providesÂ FAA funding until September 30 of this year, includes funding for the airport contract tower programme at $159 million.Â The GPS-enhancing Wide Area Augmentation System also received $111.6 million, more than its requested $85 million funding level.