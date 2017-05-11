Italy’s ENAV meeting first quarter challenges

A third payment to Aireon, developer of the world’s first global air traffic satellite surveillance system, meant an increase in financial debt for the Italian air navigation service provider ENAV.

The first quarter of 2017 saw ENAV’s net financial debt reach €125.6 million, an increase of €25.5 million compared to the same period last year

“This negative variation in net financial position is mainly attributable to the payment of the third instalment of the investment in Aireon – the company developing the first global air traffic satellite surveillance system scheduled to be launched in 2018 – and to the lower cash balance following payments to suppliers,” said ENAV whose Board met this week to approve preliminary financial figures.

It reported that the first quarter results were solid despite the typical seasonality of low traffic flows exacerbated by costs remaining linear, the short leap year and Easter falling in April rather than in March with a consequential impact on en-route and terminal traffic.

Those factors meant ENAV closed the first quarter of 2017 with a negative net result of €4.2 million which, even so, was still an improvement on the €8.8 million loss seen in the first quarter of 2016.

Despite the positive trend in international traffic, which increased by 0.6 per cent, total en-route traffic in terms of service units declined by 1 per cent, mainly as a result of weak domestic traffic which fell 2.9 per cent, and a 2 per cent decline in overflight traffic due to the no-fly zone over Libya, which impacts routes between Europe and Africa – leading to a loss of traffic flying through Italian airspace.

Terminal traffic, in terms of service units declined marginally by 0.6 per cent compared to the same period last year although the major north Italian airports of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Bergamo Orio al Serio and Venice Tessera saw an overall 2.6 per cent growth.

Total consolidated net revenue at 31 March fell 0.5 per cent against 2016 to €176.4 million. Revenue from operations grew 2.5 per cent to €161.5 million, driven by ENAV’s core business revenue which reached €158.3 million, up 2.3 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2016.

This increase is mainly attributable to the positive performance of service units in the larger north Italian airports as well as the different tariff dynamics applied to low traffic airports. Terminal revenue grew a respectable 7.5 per cent to €43.4 million while revenue from operations was also driven by the 16 per cent increase in revenue from non-regulated activities which reached €3.1 million.

Consolidated EBITDA at 31 March 2017 grew 2.6 per cent over the previous year to €28.7 million, with a 16.3 per cent EBITDA margin, an increase of 0.5 p.p. over the margin of 15.8 per cent recorded at 31 March 2016. Consolidated EBIT was negative for €2.9 million with a significant improvement over the negative €6.7 million the first quarter of 2016.

Operating costs were reduced by 1.1 per cent to €147.7 million over last year. In particular, personnel costs fell 0.1 per cent following a reduction in the Group headcount by 18 average units and 36 units in absolute terms. This personnel cost trend was all the more significant considering the training costs incurred for the early implementation of the Free Route Platform launched by ENAV last December which will save airlines flying through the Italian airspace approximately 162,000 kg of fuel on a daily basis.

External costs declined by 3.2 per cent year-on-year to €36.1 million mainly as a result of savings achieved from the renegotiation of insurance costs and a more efficient spare parts management on maintenance.