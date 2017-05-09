Iran launches next phase of airspace overhaul

The second phase of Iran-Shahr airspace management initiative has been inaugurated with 5,200 km of new routes to be developed through employing RNAV area navigation procedures, reports the Iranian MNA news agency.

In the first phase of the country’s airspace restructuring programme, conducted between 2015-2016, 7,100 km of new routes were established.

The second phase will include establishing sevenÂ international RNAV-1 routes, establishing 12 international and domestic RNAV-5 routes, increasing control centre sectors to 13 from the previous seven, installing VSAT systems as backups for the control centre and automated communication and switching through VSAT systems.