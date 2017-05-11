INDRA,SkySoft-ATM partner on new contract

INDRA has selected SkySoft-ATM to provide a video recording solution to Oro Navigacija SE, the Lithuanian air navigation service provider.

SkySoft-ATM has been cooperating with INDRA for severalÂ years on recording projects and with this new contract, Oro Navigacija SE will benefit from the latest version of SkyRec the leading solution to record controller working positionsâ€™ monitors.

This solution has been sold by SkySoft-ATM to meet the most stringent requirements on recording to over 20 providersÂ worldwide.

The system will record the screens of the CWPs in Vilnius, which controls the APP and ACC of the Lithuanian FIR. SkySoftâ€™s recording solution will also be used in the simulation and training facility.