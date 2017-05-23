IATA debuts virtual ground ops training platform

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) launched RampVR, the industryâ€™s first virtual reality (VR) training platform for ground operations, at a ground handling conference in Bangkok.

“Improving ramp safety and reducing damage to aircraft and ground equipment through better education and training is an industry priority, but training in this extremely active environment can be a challenge. RampVR allows users to safely immerse themselves in ramp operations and experience a variety of scenarios in different operating conditions.

“RampVRÂ also provides users with built-in metrics to track their performance, and real-time access to key reference material,” said Frederic Leger, IATA director for airport, passenger, cargo and security products.

RampVR was developed in consultation with airlines, airports and ground service providers to meet their training needs while reducing the burden of accessing the ramp for training (security, safety, availability of aircraft, etc.).

Currently two modules are available: Aircraft Turnaround Inspections and Aircraft Marshalling. RampVR is fully compliant with IATA standards as set out in the Airport Handling Manual (AHM) and IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM).

“Talent development is essential to making our industry safe, secure, and sustainable. Innovative technology is the key. VR in the learning context increases knowledge retention by as much as four times while improving motivation and engagement. VR is here to stay and we are already considering expanding its use in different training areas,” saidÂ Nick Careen, IATA senior vice president, airport, passenger, cargo and security.