Frequentis’ ATM division exceeded 2016 hopes

Critical comms supplier Frequentis enjoyed a strong 2016 performance with new orders up by 18 per cent to €260 million while operating performance rose by 11 per cent to €252 million.

The Vienna, Austria-headquartered group saw 2016 earnings before interest and taxes top €12.4 million thanks in part from the expansion of the ATM product portfolio with the establishment of Comsoft Solutions.

That additional business was mirrored in the segment’s figures with an increase in the order book to €200 million – a growth of just under 50 per cent compared with the €134 million worth of orders on the books in 2015.

That helped generate an operating performance of €161 million compared to €125 million the previous year, an increase of 29 per cent.

“ATM Civil – the largest business area of Frequentis – can look back on an outstanding year and in 2016 it exceeded its objectives,” the business said in its annual report.

It added that highlights included the securing of the first phase of the Australian large-scale programme for a fully integrated air traffic management system used by both civil and military entities in addition to continuous positive business development in Poland and Sweden.

The framework agreement with the US Federal Aviation Administration to deliver the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was also proceeding well.

In addition to its very stable business in voice communications, Frequentis said it is also seeing positive developments in the area of Remote Tower through its DFS project in Germany and in the area of ATM networks where there was a positive development of the strategic partnership in Brazil.

“In AIM, the first non-air traffic control customer could be won for a project in the area of data integration in 2016, and the first defence contract was secured, too. In Asia, Frequentis was successful with a combined solution by Frequentis/Comsoft Solutions for the first time,” it said.

Last year also saw a technical operations contract extended for the European air traffic control database EAD, which was developed on behalf of Eurocontrol while phase 2 of the programme SESAR (Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research), the European programme for new air traffic design, SESAR 2020, was also initiated.

“This success will continue in the 2017 financial year,” said Frequentis. “Key aspects are the further expansion of the international markets and the development of added value in the regions in which Frequentis subsidiaries are already active.

More than 400 customers in over 130 countries worldwide have installed information and communication solutions developed by Frequentis.