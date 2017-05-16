FAA reform remains T&I committee focus

The United States’ House transportation and infrastructure committee is preparing to meet tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17) for a full committee hearing on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reform, and in particular the management of air traffic control services.

FAA reauthorisation and reform is being hailed as a must-do piece of legislation for the 115th Congress.

Read more about US air traffic control reform

“The nation’s aviation system is the safest in the world, but it is woefully inefficient to meet the increasing demands of the 21st century,” said committee chairman Bill Shuster “[The] hearing will shine a spotlight on the challenges facing American aviation and highlight the urgent need for transformational reform of the FAA. We need to rethink the operation and modernisation of our air traffic control service in order to improve the system for the American people, passengers, and pilots.”

Last week, chairman Shuster penned an editorial in The Hill, which outlined the case for reforming America’s air traffic control system. That column can be read in its entirety here.

The committee will hear testimony from the following witnesses:

Hon. Calvin Scovel, III, Inspector General, US Department of Transportation

Paul Rinaldi, President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association

Robert Poole, Director of Transportation Policy, Reason Foundation Read Moving On?

Dorothy Robyn, Former Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Read Warranted Surveillance?

Joseph W. Brown, President, Hartzell Propeller

Wednesday’s hearing, ‘The Need to Reform FAA and Air Traffic Control to Build a 21st Century Aviation System for America’, will take place at 10 am local time in Washington DC. Watch it live here.

Read