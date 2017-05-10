Europe must set realistic goals: ATCEUC

Several European air navigation service providers are facing a serious staffing problems regarding their controller workforce due to Single Sky cost reduction measures.

The issue was raised by European controller union body ATCEUC with Eurocontrol and European Commission officials at its May general assembly in Warsaw where the impact that targets set as part of the first and second regulatory periods were discussed.

“This has aÂ continuous impact on capacity and, despite the best efforts by controllers, ATM delaysÂ around Europe are not expected to fall within the ambitious performance targets,” it said in a statement. “To ATCEUC the emerging understaffing problem was no surprise. We had warned allÂ stakeholders well in advance that setting unreasonable and unachievable cost reductionÂ targets for ANSPs would inevitably affect performance.”

“At one point each ANSP had to make a decision between two options, maintaining safety vs achieving required capacityÂ at any cost. Of course they chose safety, but the lack of controllers will continue toÂ negatively affect performance in some cases for the next ten years.”

“This is a valuable lesson to keep in mind while drafting the details for the third reference period. The time hasÂ come for airspace users to seriously rethink their strategy of attacking and blamingÂ controllersÂ as a means to reduce ATM cost. Airlines management would benefit by followingÂ the example of trust and cooperation between controllers and pilots.”

“Together we manageÂ to deliver quality services to millions of passengers every year, with safety and efficiency.Â It is also time for the Commission to pursue a more balanced approach between the demands ofÂ airspace users and the realities facing ANSPs around Europe. The third reference period must dare to steerÂ away from past mistakes and define the future based on what is possible, safe and realistic.”