Bulgaria strikes Kosovo collaboration deal

Bulgarian air navigation service provider BULATSA has signed a Memorandum for Cooperation with its counterpart from the Republic of Kosovo, ANSA.

At an official meeting in Pristina led by the director generals of the two organisations, BULATSA’s Georgi Peev and Bahri Nuredini from ANSA agreed to cooperate on expanding collaboration in the provision of air navigation services.

The purpose of the agreement includes common projects for the development of both countries in the field of ANS/ATM, cooperation in controller training, exchanging information on technology.

BULATSA said the airspace of the Republic of Kosovo plays an important role in the optimisation of routes across this part of the Balkan Peninsula.