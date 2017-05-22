ATC providers team on South American initiative

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay have agreed to cooperate in integrating theirÂ air navigation systems with a view to extending the effort to all South American countries.

The first regional integration and cooperation meeting which was held in the Argentinian city of Puerto IguazÃº in April saw the air navigation service providers (ANSP) of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay sign a memorandum of understanding on a joint work initiative aimed at achieving greater operational safety, quality of service and efficiency at regional level.

The meeting was held in accordance with the objective of reaching a cooperation agreement between Mercosur member countries’ ANSPs to improve air services and security.

The Federal Republic of Brazil attended the meeting represented by DECEAâ€™s director general, Lieutenant Brigadier, Carlos Vuyk de Aquino. Representing the Republic of Paraguay, Roque DÃ­az Estigarribia, director of the civil aviation authority DINAC, and the eastern Republic of Uruguay was represented by Lieutenant Colonel Gabriel Falco, director of DINACIA. Argentinaâ€™s EANA was represented by its president Dr AgustÃ­n RodrÃ­guez Grellet.

Spain participated as a guest.Â Gonzalo Alonso Pacheco, ENAIRE director of international affairs, made a presentation on Europe has developed regional cooperation and integration mechanisms through which it participates.

During the meeting that was convened by EANA with the participation of DECEA, the four countries analysed possible ways of practically responding to current and future challenges, sharing experiences and identifying objectives.

Agustin RodrÃ­guez Grellet said: â€œThis is a foundational moment in an ideal regional environment, which favours the beginning of the path of integration in our activity. A few months ago, signs of greater regional co-operation began to emerge, such as Mercosur. Schemes of cooperation are not simple, but willpower can achieve great goals. Other regions have made strong strides in similar schemes.”

Carlos Vuyk de Aquino added:”We are here accepting the challenge of doing more, among all. Air safety is invaluable. Today we have gathered four countries and hope that in the future will be added others from the region, so that we can move forward on issues of common interest. Every country here is special. Together, we can do more, and more quickly, at lower cost and offering greater security. Cooperation is the best way to have the highest level of Mercosur air safety. Doing our best will be our common language. ”

The next meeting will take place in the Brazilian city of Salvador Bahia in December.